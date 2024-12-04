HBSAN thrills golfers at inaugural invitational golf tournament

Golf enthusiasts and business leaders gathered for an exhilarating day of competition at the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) Invitational Golf Tournament held at Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos.

The one-day event offered a unique blend of networking and competition, bringing together alumni and top business executives beyond the confines of the boardroom.

Participants from prestigious institutions, including Lagos Business School, Oxford University, Cambridge University, and other renowned universities, took part in the tournament, fostering collaboration among global business schools.

In the competitive rounds, Nnamdi Muogilim emerged victorious in the male division, while Yinka Bodunrin claimed the top prize in the female division.

Collins Onebu, President of HBSAN, emphasized the tournament’s significance:b“This invitational golf tournament was designed not just for Harvard alumni to network outside formal business settings but also to create a platform for interaction with peers from other leading business schools. It’s an opportunity to connect in a more relaxed, social environment.”

Onebu highlighted the growing importance of informal networking: “As a business school community, our members are deeply engaged across various sectors, either running businesses or working within them. Networking in a social context enhances both personal and professional development. Business today isn’t just about transactions; it’s increasingly about building relationships. Events like this seamlessly blend sport and business, fostering meaningful connections.”

To encourage broader participation, the tournament also included a golf clinic for beginners, offering introductory lessons designed to make golf more accessible and encourage new players to integrate the sport into their networking routines.

The event underscored how sports and social engagements are reshaping business interactions, promoting stronger professional networks and fostering cross-industry collaborations in a relaxed yet dynamic atmosphere.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

