Haaland scores as Man City secure 2-0 win over Leicester

Erling Haaland

Savinho and Erling Haaland propelled Manchester City to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Leicester City, securing just their second win in 10 Premier League matches.

Despite the triumph, the defending champions remain fifth in the table, 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who face West Ham later on Sunday.

Guardiola, enduring the toughest spell of his managerial career, vowed resilience ahead of the match, but his side looked fragile at the King Power Stadium. Jamie Vardy came close twice, and Facundo Buonanotte struck the post for a Leicester side battling relegation.

City’s confidence remains shaky, but their quality proved enough to overcome a Foxes squad faltering under Ruud van Nistelrooy. Leicester’s fourth consecutive defeat leaves them in the relegation zone, with five losses in seven games since Steve Cooper’s dismissal.

Savinho opened the scoring in the 21st minute with his first goal for City, capitalizing on a rebound from Phil Foden’s shot. Leicester threatened a response, with Vardy and James Justin testing City’s defence, but Manuel Akanji’s crucial clearance kept the visitors ahead.

Late in the game, Haaland sealed the win, heading in Savinho’s cross to cap Guardiola’s milestone match with three vital points.

