Haaland scores another hat-trick as City overrun West Ham

Erling Haaland scored another hat-trick as Manchester City overrun West Ham United 3-1 to maintain their perfect record this season and moved top of the Premier League.

The Norwegian, fresh from hitting three against Ipswich last weekend, opened the scoring after Bernardo Silva dispossessed former City target Lucas Paqueta.

Silva slipped in Haaland, who raced unchecked towards Alphonse Areola’s goal before calmly slotting the ball past the West Ham keeper.

City immediately threatened to blow the hosts away with Areola making a fine save to tip Kevin De Bruyne’s shot over the top.

De Bruyne’s sidefooted effort then came back off the far post with Jack Grealish, making his first start of the season, hitting the rebound wide.

Pep Guardiola’s master plan was executed to perfection again as Haaland made it back-to-back trebles and seven goals in just three matches to bury West Ham.

With Gallagher in the stands at the London Stadium – a ticket was presumably easier to get hold of than for one of their shows – Haaland crashed in his eighth Premier League hat-trick.

It took his tally against teams managed by Julen Lopetegui to 12 in five matches, including a treble against Wolves in January last year.