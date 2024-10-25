Guardiola confident Foden will bounce back after burnout struggles

Manchester United manager Pep Guardiola believes Phil Foden will return to full form following recent struggles due to burnout.

Foden was instrumental in City’s Premier League title success last season, netting 27 goals across all competitions and securing the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award.

However, the 24-year-old has had difficulty rediscovering his form this season, having started only one league game. Foden recently revealed he felt fatigued after City’s title-winning campaign rolled directly into England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, leaving little time to rest after a gruelling 69 games in a season.

Despite the slump, Guardiola is hopeful that Foden’s second goal of the season—scored in Wednesday’s 5-0 Champions League victory over Sparta Prague—signals a return to his best. “I’m not concerned at all about how long it takes. When he is fine, he will get it. He is a natural, incredible talent who solves the game for himself,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“A career as long as Phil’s will have ups and downs,” Guardiola added. “In the game against Sparta, the first goal showed he figured it out. They’re human beings, so we need patience. Let them know we are with them.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share