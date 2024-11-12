Gary Lineker to step down from BBC’s Match of the Day after 25 years

Former England captain Gary Lineker will end his tenure as host of the BBC’s Match of the Day highlights show at the close of this season, BBC News reported Monday.

The 63-year-old, who first took over the Saturday night program in 1999, has been a defining presence on the show for nearly a quarter-century.

Lineker’s outspoken views have occasionally put him at odds with BBC management. In March 2023, he was briefly suspended after he compared language used by the British government to describe an asylum policy to rhetoric from Nazi-era Germany.

The move sparked a wave of support from colleagues, with Match of the Day regulars like Alan Shearer and Ian Wright refusing to appear on the show. The episode went ahead, reduced to 20 minutes without its usual commentary, and Lineker was reinstated shortly.

Known for his criticism of government policies, particularly on immigration, Lineker has also hosted refugees in his home. Following the controversy, the BBC launched an independent review of its social media guidelines. The review concluded that high-profile presenters should have some latitude to express views on political issues while refraining from direct political campaigning.

There has been growing speculation about Lineker’s future on Match of the Day. In an interview with BBC Breakfast in August, Lineker hinted at his eventual departure, expressing he looked forward to “another year doing it, at least.”

Recently, he admitted he would “have to slow down at some point” and hinted he might focus more on his podcast business.

The former Leicester, Everton, Tottenham, and Barcelona forward brought humour and passion to the role, famously hosting the show in his underpants in 2016 after Leicester’s historic Premier League win.

At nearly 64, Lineker’s departure will mark the end of an era for Match of the Day and BBC Sports broadcasting.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share