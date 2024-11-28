Frank Lampard appointed Coventry City manager

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been named the new manager of Championship side Coventry City. The 46-year-old takes over following a challenging stint as interim manager at Chelsea during the final months of the 2022/23 season.

Coventry, currently sitting 17th in the Championship, parted ways with Mark Robins earlier this month despite his success in leading the club to the FA Cup semi-finals last season.

Lampard signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and could make his debut on the touchline this Saturday in a home clash against Cardiff City.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here, a club with a rich history and tradition,” Lampard said. “I grew up admiring Coventry’s successes, and being entrusted with this role is a significant moment for me. I’m here to build on the solid foundation already in place and help the club move forward.”

Coventry owner Doug King expressed confidence in Lampard’s appointment, emphasizing his experience in the Championship and the Premier League.

“Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and understands what it takes to succeed. His experiences at Chelsea and Everton will bring valuable insight as we aim for success at the highest level,” King said.

Lampard’s managerial journey has been mixed so far. After a promising start with Derby County in 2018, he took the reins at Chelsea in 2019 but was dismissed after 18 months. A brief and troubled tenure at Everton followed, ending in 2023. His return to Chelsea as interim boss resulted in just one win in 11 matches, culminating in a 12th-place Premier League finish.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

