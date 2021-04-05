Fourteen teams confirmed for NSF as basketball kickoff on Wednesday

Fourteen states will be competing for the ultimate title of being crowned winner of the National Sports Festival (NSF) when the basketball event starts on the 7th of April.

Seven teams each in the men and women’s categories will be doing battles at the Emotan College, Wire Road, Benin City

In the men’s category, host- Edo will be banking on home support to upset their fellow South-South rivals, Rivers State, Yobe (North East), Kano (North West), Kwara (North Central), Lagos (South West) and Imo (South East).

In the absence of the Federal Capital Territory team who won the last edition they hosted after beating Gombe Bulls in the finals, a new national champion will definitely emerge with Rivers state being the favorites.

It will be a battle between Borno (North East), Kano (North West), Bayelsa (South South) Nassarawa (North Central), Lagos (South West), Imo (South East) and host- Edo in the women’s category.

According to basketball tradition, fixtures will be drawn up at the Technical/Pre Match meeting which will take place on Tuesday, 6th April

In line with its capacity building drive, the Nigeria Basketball Federation will also be organizing a Clinic and Training for the Referees and Table/Technical officials who will be on duty.

The training will be conducted by Kingsley Ojeaburu, Opeyemi Ogunleye and other FIBA referees present at the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Tennis Boardroom by 10.00am on Tuesday.