Forest stun Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield

Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool 1-0, in what was Arne Slot’s second homecoming at Anfield on Saturday.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi produced a low curling shot which crept inside Alisson Becker’s left-hand post to give the visitors all three points.

It extended their unbeaten start to the season while ending Liverpool’s, whose concession of their first goal of the campaign proved pivotal.

Forest were helped by some scrappy play by the hosts, who looked very much like they not seen each other for a fortnight as passes went astray and touches were missed too frequently.

Liverpool appear too disjointed, which was exactly how Forest would have wanted it to be, and Liverpool’s best chance was probably their first of the game.

Forest captain Ryan Yates’ attempt to shepherd out the ball saw Luis Diaz nip past to cut inside and shoot against a post, with the ball ricocheting across the face of goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai headed wide and Diogo Jota volleyed straight at Matz Sels from outside-of-the-boot crosses from Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister respectively, but those brief moments of quality were fleeting.

In between an offside Morgan Gibbs-White dinked wide in a one-on-one with Alisson.

Virgil van Dijk’s weak effort dropped wide before Sels saved from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inswinging corner and Mac Allister’s header.

Even taking into account the visitors’ 23-year Premier League absence, the gap between this 1-0 win and their last success here in February 1969 seemed a long time.

But Forest did what they had to do – hold out long enough against off-colour opponents to carve out a decent opportunity, although when it came it was barely a half-chance.