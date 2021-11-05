FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship tees off in grand style

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, has announced the commencement of the 60th edition of its annually sponsored Lagos Amateur Golf Championship, scheduled to Tee-Off at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on December 18 to 21.

The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) listed competition that attracts the best golfers from the amateur scene in Nigeria, across the continent, and indeed the world. Participating in the competition contributes to the points for golfers to aid their WAGR rankings.

Preceding the competition will be a press conference, scheduled to hold on Wednesday 10th November 2021 at the Ikoyi Club House Terrace, where the CEO of FirstBank Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adeola Adeduntan will unveil the landmark edition of the longest-running known golf competition sponsorship the 60th FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship.

The highlights of the press conference are the unveiling of the “Corporate Golf Challenge”, “CEO’s CUP”, ProAm and Ladies Invitational. The Corporate Golf Challenge for Charity will be participated by twenty-Five (25) corporate teams of 4 players to compete in a networking environment of corporate hospitality designed to drive corporate social responsibility goals. It holds on Thursday 18th November, while the official competition will Tee-Off on Friday, 19th November through to the Championship Finals on Sunday, 21st November 2021. The net proceeds from team entry fees will be disbursed to charities under the FirstBank SPARK initiative. SPARK, an acronym – Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness – is a values-based initiative designed to raise consciousness that we can choose to be kind.

In addition, the “CEO’s CUP” is a newly introduced prize for the overall gross winner of the championship to recognise this indelible landmark and the unbroken legacy at the diamond jubilee.

The event is scheduled for Sunday 21st November 2021 is earmarked to recognise Professional Past Winners of the competition. Tagged ROLL OF HONOUR, the past winners play with invited amateur guests for a cash prize of US$5,000.00 (Five Thousand Dollars) as well as trophies and other prizes. The Ladies Invitational is a subset event of the ProAm, comprising female guests invited by the Bank.

Speaking on the landmark event the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney said: “At FirstBank, we are excited to celebrate the landmark diamond jubilee of the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship which is indeed the longest sponsored golf championship in the country and arguably, the continent.

“For decades FirstBank has been at the forefront of the growth and development of sports in Nigeria, cutting across various and notably sporting events in the country. Sponsoring sports reflect our belief in the role of sports as a major vehicle for social development, whilst also being a unifying force of individuals, irrespective of language, culture, religion and social strata in any given society.”

To continuously encourage and develop the game of golf, a series of professional coaching clinics and skills competitions are held during the Championships. The clinic will be facilitated each day, from Friday, 19th to Sunday 21st November 2021 at Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Club Driving Range. Participants in the clinic include school children as well as advanced golf players that want to learn and/or improve their golf game. Participants are also able the exhibit their skills in Beat the Pro – Longest Drive and Beat the Pro – Nearest-To-the-Pin competitions.

Other FirstBank sponsored sporting events include; the Georgian Cup of Kaduna Polo Tournament, sponsored for 102 years; the Dala Tennis Hard Court in Kano Club for over 30 years; the Obasanjo Pro-Amateur Golf tournament of Abeokuta Club now in its 5th year. The Bank’s influence in the development of sport in Nigeria is under its First@Sport initiative.