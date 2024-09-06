FIFPro calls for player protections amid growing calendar

FIFPro

Global footballers’ union FIFPro has criticised football’s governing bodies for failing to adequately protect players from excessive workloads and ensure sufficient rest periods.

The organization has called for safeguards to be introduced to address these concerns, particularly in light of the expanding calendar with tournaments like the expanded Champions League and Club World Cup.

FIFPro’s report on player workload highlights concerns about the growing intrusion into players’ private lives and the lack of care shown by football governing bodies. The union suggests implementing guaranteed minimum rest periods and even limiting the maximum number of games players can participate in.

The report comes ahead of the new, expanded UEFA Champions League, which will feature four additional games for participating clubs. The season will also conclude with the inaugural expanded Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams, scheduled to take place from mid-June to mid-July.

Stephane Burchkalter, FIFPro’s acting General Secretary, emphasized the importance of prioritizing player well-being to maintain the integrity of the game. He criticized the “cannibalization” of the competition calendar, which is pushing players beyond their limits and encroaching on their personal lives.

FIFPro’s study surveyed 1,500 players and found that 54 percent were already exposed to excessive or high workload demands. The union cited the example of Julian Alvarez, who played in 75 games last season, including appearances at the Copa America and Olympics.

Maheta Molango, CEO of the Professional Footballers’ Association, highlighted the benefits of adequate rest periods, citing the strong performances of players like Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, who did not participate in international tournaments.

FIFPro Europe, along with the European Leagues, has filed a complaint with the European Commission accusing FIFA of abusing its position and failing to consult on recent calendar changes. The union believes that voluntary rest periods alone will not address the issue of player workload.

