FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Falconets soar into round of 16

Nigeria’s female U20 football team, the Falconets booked their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Venezuela.

Goals from Amina Bello, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, and Flourish Sabastine propelled Nigeria to the win. Okwuchukwu, who had scored Nigeria’s only goal in their previous match against Germany, played a key role in the victory with her goal and assist.

The Falconets opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Amina Bello guided home a cut-back from the lively Chiamaka Okwuchukwu to make it 1-0 against the South Americans. Okwuchukwu, who was instrumental throughout the game, turned from provider to goalscorer in the 28th minute, meeting a corner kick with a powerful header to double Nigeria’s lead.

Okwuchukwu, who also scored Nigeria’s only goal in their 1-3 defeat to Germany earlier in the tournament, continued her impressive form by assisting Flourish Sabastine in added time of the first half. Her precise pull-out found Sabastine, who converted to give Nigeria a commanding 3-0 lead.

The rout was completed in added time when substitute Joy Igbokwe made it 4-0, sealing a comprehensive victory for the Falconets. The win earned Nigeria six points and a +3 goal difference in their Group D campaign, securing their place in the Round of 16.

The Falconets will now head to Bogota for their Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

The victory earned Nigeria six points and a three-goal difference in Group D, setting them up for their Round of 16 match against an opponent to be determined.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.