Falconets arrive in Bogota ahead of U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets

Nigeria’s U20 women’s team, the Falconets, have settled into their Wyndham Hotel in Bogota, where they will be based for their first two matches of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024.

The Falconets arrived in high spirits after scoring 27 goals across eight games—six competitive and two friendlies—leading up to the tournament. They are set to kick off their campaign against the Korea Republic on Monday, September 2.

The Koreans, who have previously finished third in the competition’s history, are expected to provide a challenging test for Nigeria, a team that has reached the final twice, in 2010 and 2014.

Notably, Nigeria is one of only four countries to have participated in every edition of the tournament since its inception as a U19 event in Canada in 2002.

Following their opener against Korea, the Falconets will face three-time champions Germany in Bogota on 4th September and conclude their group phase against Venezuela in Cali on 7th September.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.