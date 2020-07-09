FA to investigate Akinfenwa’s racial claims 

The Football Association is launching an investigation into Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa’s claims that he was racially abused during the second leg of the League One play-off semi-final .

The former AFC Wimbledon forward released a statement on Wednesday stating that a representative of Fleetwood Town had called him a ‘Fat Water Buffalo’.

“Following the conclusion of the game I learned that a representative of the opposition had repeatedly referred to me as a Fat ‘Water Buffalo’ in a derogatory tone,” wrote Akinfenwa in a tweet.

“Regardless of whether or not there was deliberate racial intent by using that language and irrespective of the context in which it was used, if we are to make real and long standing change then we must strive to educate each other about these issues. We must work together to ensure those who have not and do not face racial prejudice understand that what may appear to them to be a throwaway remark can have such a big and hurtful impact.

“A Water Buffalo is a dark animal and as a black man I believe that you have dehumanised me by associating me with a dark animal as this was said in a derogatory manner.”

Wycombe say that ‘fully support’ Akinfenwa’s claims, while the FA issued a short statement confirming that they will conduct an investigation into the alleged racist incident.

“We’ve been made aware of the allegation and we’ll be investigating it further,” said an FA spokesperson.

Wycombe drew the match 2-2, securing a 6-3 aggregated win over Fleetwood to reach the League One play-off final.