F1: McLaren secures major sponsorship deal with Mastercard

McLaren has announced a significant addition to its sponsorship lineup, securing a multi-year deal with global payments firm Mastercard.

The company will be a “major sponsor,” with its branding set to appear on McLaren F1 cars later this season.

According to RacingNews365, rival team Mercedes was also in talks with Mastercard but was outpaced by McLaren.

“Mastercard is an incredible brand with an instantly recognizable red and yellow logo,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “They share our passion for offering fans fantastic experiences and opportunities to truly feel part of our growing global racing community. We are delighted to welcome them to the McLaren Racing family.”

Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are constantly exploring new ways to bring value to our customers and cardholders. Connecting them to their passions is central to this, and racing has become a universal passion globally.

“For many people, McLaren is synonymous with racing – exciting, innovative, purpose-driven. We are thrilled to partner with them and join our brands together meaningfully in the eyes of fans everywhere.”