Ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses joins Championship side Luton Town

Victor Moses joins Championship side Luton Town

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has joined English Championship club Luton Town. The former Chelsea winger has been without a club after his contract with Spartak Moscow expired.

The 33-year-old is capable of playing as a winger or fullback and joined the Russian club permanently in 2021 after he departed from Chelsea.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards expressed his excitement about signing Moses, highlighting his versatility, experience, and positive attitude. Moses also expressed his enthusiasm for joining the club and contributing to their success,” Edwards told the club website.

“Victor is one we have been talking to for quite a while. He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game. We decided to sign him because we believe he can come in and help us.”

“He gives us more strength in depth and versatility, as he’s someone who can play on both sides or as a number ten. He’s played for so many different clubs in various roles under different managers, so he’s tactically aware. We think he’ll provide some really good competition for us.”

Edwards was cautious not to put too much pressure on Moses immediately. “I don’t want to expect too much too soon. He’s not going to come in and start games right away. He’s got to get used to what we do and how we play, but he’s fit and can make an impact now, and he definitely makes the squad stronger.”

Moses brings vast experience to Luton Town, with a career spanning nearly 550 matches and 84 goals. He has earned 38 caps for Nigeria and 29 for England’s youth teams. He boasts appearances in two World Cups, the Africa Cup of Nations, the Champions League, and the Europa League, where he played in the 2019/20 final for Inter Milan, narrowly losing 3-2 to Sevilla.

“He’s someone we can learn from as well,” added Edwards. “He’s won a Premier League title under Antonio Conte playing in a role similar to what we ask some of our lads to do, so we’ll be able to pick his brains.

Moses, who will wear the number seven shirt for Luton, expressed his excitement after signing with the Hatters. “I’m looking forward to it,” he said in his first interview with LTFC+.

“I had a few offers from Europe, but I told my agent that I set my mind on staying here, and here we are. I’m very pleased and honoured to be at this club, and I just can’t wait to get going.”

“I spoke to Rob before I came, and I spoke to the directors. They told me the plan and the history of the club, and I want to be part of the success. I want to come here, enjoy my football, work hard for the club and the team, and help us get back to where we belong in the Premier League.”

Moses’ signing is a boost for Luton Town as they aim to compete in the Championship and potentially return to the Premier League. His experience and leadership will be valuable assets to the team.

Moses made his Premier League debut following a £2.5 million move to Wigan Athletic in January 2010, scoring nine goals in 80 appearances before securing a £9 million transfer to Chelsea in the summer of 2012.

At Chelsea, he was part of the squad that won the Europa League in the 2012/13 season, although he spent much of his nine years as a Chelsea player out on loan. His loan spells included stints with Liverpool, Inter Milan, West Ham, Stoke City, and Fenerbahce.

While at Chelsea, Moses made 128 appearances, netted 18 goals, and won the Premier League and FA Cup in successive years in 2017 and 2018. He then moved permanently to Spartak Moscow for £4.5 million in 2021, where he won the Russian Cup.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.