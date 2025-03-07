Ex-Olympian Ryan James Wedding added to FBI’s 10 most wanted list

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding has been added to the FBI’s list of 10 most wanted fugitives for his alleged role in a transnational drug trafficking ring.

The U.S. Department of State’s international narcotics bureau is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to Wedding’s arrest or conviction.

The 43-year-old, originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, is accused of leading an organized crime group that moved large shipments of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and California to Canada and other parts of the U.S.. Wedding is also wanted for allegedly orchestrating multiple murders and an attempted murder.

Wedding allegedly directed murders in Canada

Wedding and another Canadian citizen—who was arrested in Mexico in October—are accused of ordering the November 20, 2023 murders of two family members in Caledon, Ontario as retaliation for a stolen drug shipment.

However, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have stated that the victims were “completely innocent” and were mistakenly targeted.

FBI: Wedding went from “Shredding powder to distributing powder”

The FBI says Wedding, who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, had been living in Mexico and is believed to be protected by the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” said Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

“The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man. His addition to the 10 most wanted fugitives list, coupled with the major reward offer, will make the public our partner so that we can catch up with him before he puts anyone else in danger.”

Wedding faces eight felony charges

The snowboarder, whose aliases include “El Jefe” and “Public Enemy”, faces:

Conspiracy to export cocaine., Three counts of murder linked to a continuing criminal enterprise. One count of attempted murder.

He is one of 16 people charged in connection with the alleged drug ring. The charges have not been proven in court.

Past convictions and ongoing investigations

The 43-year-old has a history of drug-related offenses. Previously convicted in the U.S. for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, he was sentenced to prison in 2010.

After his release, U.S. authorities believe he resumed drug trafficking with cartel protection in Mexico. In Canada, Wedding also faces unresolved drug trafficking charges dating back to 2015, according to the RCMP.

Initially, the FBI had offered a $50,000 reward for his arrest and extradition, but with the new charges and alleged murders, the reward has now skyrocketed to $10 million.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

