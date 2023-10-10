Ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard retires from professional football

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has officially called time on his football career following his departure from Real Madrid at the conclusion of the previous season.

The 32-year-old Belgian, who commanded an £89 million transfer fee when he joined Real from Chelsea in 2019, had a relatively brief stint with the Spanish giants, featuring in just 54 league matches.

However, during his tenure at Stamford Bridge, Hazard clinched two Premier League titles.

In his retirement announcement, Hazard shared, “You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time.”

He has been without a club since his contract with Real Madrid was terminated in June, and he reflected on his decision, saying, “After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.”

Last December, Hazard had already bid adieu to international football after Belgium’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup group stage.

Read also:Real Madrid confirm the signing of Eden Hazard

During his time with Real Madrid, Hazard did manage to add several trophies to his collection, including the Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.

Nevertheless, his stint in Spain was often regarded as underwhelming, as he netted just seven goals in 76 appearances across all competitions.

Hazard embarked on his professional career with the French club Lille, where he made 149 appearances and scored 50 goals, helping the club secure a domestic double of Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France in the 2010-11 season.

His move to Chelsea in the summer of 2012, for a reported £32 million, marked the beginning of an illustrious chapter. Hazard emerged as a club legend, earning accolades such as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2014-15.

His time at Chelsea included 352 appearances and 110 goals, with his memorable final appearance for the Blues culminating in a goal that secured victory in the 2019 Europa League final against Arsenal.

Hazard’s prowess was further underlined by his inclusion among the elite group of Premier League players, alongside Thierry Henry, Matt Le Tissier, and Eric Cantona, who managed to score 15 or more goals and provide 15 or more assists in a single season, achieving this feat during the 2018-19 campaign with 16 goals and 15 assists.

Acknowledging the significant individuals and entities who played a role in his career, Hazard expressed his gratitude, saying, “During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches, and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.”

He also extended his appreciation to the clubs he represented, including LOSC, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, and gave thanks to the RBFA for his selection to the Belgian national team.

In a heartfelt message to his fans, Hazard conveyed, “A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors, and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.”

He continued, “Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.”

As he enters a new phase of life, Hazard looks forward to spending time with loved ones and embarking on new experiences, concluding with the words, “Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon, my friends.”

Eden Hazard’s international career was also noteworthy, with 126 caps and 33 goals for Belgium. He featured in three World Cups and two European Championships and captained the national team on 56 occasions.

Notably, Hazard scored three times during the 2018 World Cup, including a memorable strike against England in the third-place play-off.