Ese Ukpeseray’s Olympic dream saved by German act of sportsmanship

Nigerian cyclist Ese Ukpeseraye faced a potential Olympic nightmare when she arrived at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games without a bicycle for her scheduled keirin and sprint events.

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, the German cycling team stepped in to lend Ukpeseraye a bike, enabling her to compete.

The Nigerian cyclist expressed her gratitude on social media, highlighting the challenges she faced due to the short notice of her participation.

In a post on X, Ukpeseraye shared her frustration with how she was treated by Team Nigeria, revealing that she had no bicycle to participate in the keirin and sprint events.

“Due to the short notice of me competing in the keirin and sprint, #teamNigeria I had no bicycle to race with on the tracks,” Ukpeseraye wrote on X.

In a gesture that exemplifies the Olympic spirit, the German team, @bunddeutscherradfahr, came to her rescue by lending her a bicycle. “In the spirit of sportsmanship, the German team came to my rescue by offering me a bicycle. Thank you,” she added.

Ukpeseraye’s professional cycling team, Canyon-SRAM Generation, also expressed their gratitude to the German team for their generosity. “Special thanks to the German track team for providing Ese Ukpeseraye with a track bike after she received a late call-up for the keirin and sprint events at #Paris2024,” they wrote.

Despite the unexpected hurdle, Ukpeseraye managed to compete in the keirin event, where she was the only African among 30 competitors. She finished sixth in her heat, missing out on an automatic spot in the quarter-finals. In the repechage round, which offers a second chance, Ukpeseraye finished fifth, beating France's Divine Kouame but not advancing to the next stage.

The heartwarming incident underscores the spirit of the Olympics, showcasing how athletes from different nations can come together in times of need.