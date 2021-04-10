Epic battle as Manchester United hunt for revenge against Tottenham

Manchester United go on the hunt for revenge when they host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash in London on Sunday 11 April 2021.

This clash is all about European ambitions, with United looking to consolidate their status as a top-four finisher and the UEFA Champions League berth that will come with it, while Spurs are fighting to reach that same bracket, or at least fifth-place and a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will be hoping to see his side show more togetherness as the season enters the final stretch.

“The selfishness is around, the individual interests are around, the agents are around, the connections between agents and press are around,” said the Portuguese. “And instead of developing a feeling of a team, empathy, ‘I do for you, you do for me’, ‘I win if I play 90 minutes, I win if I am in the stands’. This is something that you need time to develop in a group.”

United, meanwhile, still boast an unbeaten away record in the Premier League and will be targeting a revenge victory for the shocking 6-1 loss they suffered at the hands of Spurs when the teams met at Old Trafford earlier this season.

“That’s what we’re striving towards. I’ve been impressed, under these circumstances, which are unprecedented,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “I don’t think anyone in the world, or in England, has experienced these times before and I’ve been impressed by my boys. They’ve been excellent and the run we’ve been on has been excellent.”

Key players watch

Harry Kane – Tottenham’s captain and talisman is always a highly influential figure, with his penchant for both goals and assists making him one of the most potent attacking players anywhere in the Premier League.

Paul Pogba – If the French midfielder can remain fit for the remainder of the season, then he could be a massive presence for Man United as they chase a place in the top four of the Premier League and success on the UEFA Europa League front.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Tottenham and United have met in 194 matches across all competitions since their first clash back in 1899. The Red Devils have claimed 92 wins compared to 53 for Spurs, while 49 games have been drawn.

As mentioned above, the previous Premier League clash between the teams, played in Manchester in October 2020, saw a thumping 6-1 win for Tottenham thanks to goals from Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min (two), Harry Kane (two) and Serge Aurier.

Battles to watch

Jose Mourinho vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Tottenham manager Mourinho will hope his side show more control and pro-active play when they welcome Man United, while ‘OGS’ will want to see his charges use their pace and skill to its full and devastating effect.

Serge Aurier vs Luke Shaw – The Manchester United left-back has been one of his team’s best performers this season, providing both defensive stability and an attacking thrust. He will come face-to-face with Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, who was highly impressive when the teams met in October last year.

Gareth Bale vs Daniel James – Two Welsh wizards who have become increasingly influential in recent weeks, Bale and James will look to utilise their attacking tools on Sunday evening. Bale has the edge in skill and experience, but James has pace and energy to burn.