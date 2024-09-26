Dyche hopes Everton takeover brings stability

Everton manager Sean Dyche believes that a long-awaited takeover of the struggling Premier League club could bring much-needed “stability” following a turbulent few years.

The club announced on Monday that the US-based Friedkin Group reached an agreement to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake, pending regulatory approval from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

American billionaire Dan Friedkin, who owns Serie A side Roma, boasts a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Forbes. This prospective deal comes after 18 months of uncertainty for the club, during which multiple parties attempted to complete a takeover without success.

“There is obviously a long way to go to get everything to a final point, but the early signs look favourable,” Dyche stated. “We’ll have to wait and see, but it certainly seems like a stronger situation than in the past.”

Dyche noted that the club has been on “unsettled ground” for some time, marked by varying situations and opinions about its future direction. He expressed hope that, if the deal is finalized, it would foster a sense of stability after a challenging period for the club.

“I can only go on what has broadly been said; they have done a good job with Roma. I don’t know what their strategy and model will be,” he added.

Despite the potential changes, Dyche mentioned that his personal planning for the January transfer window and his future remains largely unchanged, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Everton, currently sitting second from bottom in the Premier League without a win in their first five games, will host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“I keep working hard, as I have been doing with the staff and players, to change the current situation,” Dyche emphasized. “There has been a lot of good change, but we need to get back to winning games.”

