D’Tigress lifts 4th consecutive AfroBasket in Kigali

Nigeria’s D’Tigress has retained their title after defeating Senegal 84 – 74 in the final of the FIBA women’s AfroBasket on Saturday.

The last four editions of the AfroBasket (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023) have been won by of the D’Tigress to equal Senegal’s 1974, 1977, 1979 and 1981 records.

It is a sixth title for the Nigerian women’s senior national team against Senegal’s 11 titles. D’Tigress have now gone 24-0 in the AfroBasket and have not lost a single game in more than seven years.

D’Tigress took the first quarter 19 – 10 and also edged the second quarter 24 – 21. Senegal bounced back to take the third quarter 26 – 19 before D’Tigress won the fourth quarter 22 – 17.

However, a mild deama played out on Social Media as fans knocked the NBBF for poor management of the team prior to the tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

A Twitter handle, Basketball Scouting In Africa @therealbucket had criticised the Kida led NBBF over their dministrative laspses, tweeting “Me, Patiently waiting for

@nbbfonline to release a statement, giving glory to Mr. Kida for @DtigressNG success”.

But, the NBBF through its official Twitter handle @nbbfonline responded

to the tweet with, “Let the result speak for itself. #ifYouKnowYouKnow”.

Meanwhile, in the third placed game hosts Rwanda lost to Mali 89 points to 51.