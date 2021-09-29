D’Tigress book FIBA World Cup qualifiers ticket

The D’Tigress will just have few weeks to rest and savour their 2021 Afrobasket championship in their bid to qualify for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia.

Otis Hughley led team booked their ticket to the Women’s World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournaments happening in February alongside Mali after their conquering Africa on Sunday.

The team would have booked an automatic World Cup ticket if not for the new Women’s National Team Competition System which came into effect in November 2019, setting out the road to all of FIBA’s main women’s competitions over a four-year cycle, including the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

The FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments will feature four national teams each, with the top three from each qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2022 to complete the 12-team field for the main event.

D’Tigress will compete against Australia- host, USA (Olympics winner), Puerto Rico, Brazil and Canada.

The tournament will also have Serbia, France, Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia in attendance alongside top four teams from the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup currently going on.

All eyes will be on Australia between 22nd, September and 1st, October, 2022 when the World Cup will take centre stage.