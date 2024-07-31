Djokovic pulls out of ATP Canadian Open

World number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out from next week’s ATP Canadian Open tournament in Montreal. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is prioritising his Olympic campaign, having recently defeated Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Djokovic, 37, has won 98 career ATP titles but will not compete in the hardcourt tune-up event for the US Open, which begins on August 26.

“While we’re disappointed that Novak will be unable to take part in this year’s tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season,” tournament director Valerie Tetreault said.

Djokovic’s decision comes as a disappointment for fans, as the Montreal tournament is a popular warm-up event for the US Open. His withdrawal opens a spot in the main draw for Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

The Canadian Open will run from August 6 to 12.