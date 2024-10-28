DBA team clinch 2024 Lagos Business School Dean’s Cup

The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) students showcased an impressive performance to secure victory over Modular Master of Business Administration (MMBA 6) team to claim the 2024 Lagos Business School Dean’s Cup.

The thrilling finale, held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Lagos Business School, featured the concluding matches of the women’s volleyball and men’s football competitions.

The day’s events kicked off with a competitive volleyball match between MMBA 6 and EMBA 29, where MMBA 6 edged out a win by two sets to one (15-6, 13-15, 15-9).

The highlight was the football final, with MMBA 6 initially taking the lead as Damilola Olarenwaju scored a skillful goal within the first 15 minutes. However, the experienced DBA team rallied, with Abel and Timothy each finding the net to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Abel’s performance earned him the tournament’s top scorer title, while Jonathan Ikeolumba from the DBA team was named best goalkeeper.

Since its inception in 2005, the Lagos Business School Dean’s Cup has grown from a single match between EMBA 9 and EMBA 10 to a celebrated tradition among LBS students.

Professor Chris Ogbechie, Dean of LBS, emphasised the Cup’s role in promoting physical wellness alongside academic rigor, stating, “Learning is not just bookwork… apart from wellness, the competition fosters teamwork, as students bring classroom learnings onto the field.”

Henry Onukwuba, Director of the Dean’s Cup Competition, echoed these sentiments, underscoring the event’s value as a break from academic demands and an avenue for networking, allowing students to bond and unwind in a competitive yet collegial atmosphere.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

