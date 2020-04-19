Coronavirus: Mbappe’s valuation to drop to €40m- French MEP

PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe‘s valuation could drop to as little as €40million due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to French MEP Daniel Cohn-Bendit.

Mbappe is among Real Madrid’s top transfer targets this summer , while Liverpool have also been linked with the striker .

And Cohn-Bendit, the European MP for France, says that the striker, who joined PSG for a whopping £165.7m in 2017, could now be worth just a fraction of that fee.

“After the coronavirus crisis is over, Mbappe will not be worth more than €35million or €40million rather than €200million,” Cohn-Bendit wrote in his column for Ouest France.

“And who will be able to buy him?”

“This crisis will clean up the irrationality of professional sports. It is as if there had been a nuclear attack and everything has to be rebuilt, but at other bases.

“There will be de facto regulation and it will be necessary to go even further with a salary cap. It is a reorganisation that hits not only player salaries but also image rights and advertising. We have to break the system of agents, of those who do exorbitant business in football. I don’t think players will be worse because they are paid less.

“In the future, for example, football television contracts will have to put a percentage to the Olympic sport and that for amateurs.”