Clash of titans at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal battle Liverpool

Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a blockbuster Premier League clash that could reshape the title race.

Arsenal are eager to rebound from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth and sit four points behind league leaders Liverpool. A victory would narrow the gap to just one point and mark Arsenal’s 2,000th top-flight win.

Liverpool capitalised on Arsenal’s slip-up by defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield last week, further solidifying their position as Manchester City’s main title rivals.

Under manager Arne Slot’s disciplined approach, Liverpool have been a model of consistency this season, suffering only one defeat—a shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest—in eight games. Another win on Sunday would only reinforce their title ambitions.

Both teams enter the match following European victories. Arsenal managed a narrow 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk courtesy of an own goal, while Darwin Nunez’s strike gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

However, both squads are dealing with key injuries. Arsenal will be without captain Martin Odegaard and the suspended William Saliba, while Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain doubtful.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed hope but uncertainty over their fitness: “We are going to do our very best to somehow have them available. But it’s very, very uncertain,” he said at his pre-match press conference. On Calafiori, Arteta noted, “He needs more tests. We’ll see how it is.” Regarding Saka, he added, “He’s done a bit of training on the grass. How far we can get him before Sunday, that’s another question.”

Liverpool face setbacks as well, with first-choice keeper Alisson out due to a hamstring injury and Diogo Jota’s availability in doubt. Speaking in a press conference, Liverpool manager Arne Slot emphasised the stakes: “We all know that taking points from your competitor is important. And even in this early stage, I think we know Arsenal will be one of those competitors, so winning points against them is always key,” Slot remarked.

As two of the Premier League’s top contenders prepare to clash, the outcome could prove pivotal in the race for the title.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share