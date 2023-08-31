Chuba Akpom wins PFA championship players’ player of the year award

Super Eagles-eligible player Chuba Akpom, has been announced as the PFA championship players’ player of the year award winner.

The Professional Football Trade Union recently awarded football players in the English football league for their impressive performance in the 2022-23 season.

Former Middlesbrough striker Akpom emerged as the inaugural recipient of the highly coveted PFA Championship Players’ Player of the Year Award, to mark a remarkable achievement in his football journey, Soccernet.ng reports.

Akpom’s meteoric rise under the guidance of former Manchester United midfielder and manager Michael Carrick has been nothing short of spectacular.

The 27-year-old showcased his prowess by netting an impressive 28 goals in 40 appearances, cementing his position at the top of the second-tier goal-scoring chart.

His impressive performance and pivotal role significantly contributed to his team’s formidable push toward the Championship playoffs.

The award places Akpom in a league of his own, outshining strong contenders Nathan Tella and Josh Brownhill, instrumental in Burnley’s remarkable ascent to the Premier League.

The competitive field also featured Iliman Ndiaye, Carlton Morris, and Viktor Gyokeres, all of whom demonstrated exceptional goal-scoring prowess throughout the Championship season.

Akpom’s accomplishments resonated far beyond the confines of Middlesbrough, capturing the attention of top football clubs.

Ajax, recognizing his remarkable potential, secured his services for a transfer fee of €12.3 million ahead of the 2023/24 season.

As the inaugural winner of the PFA Championship Players’ Player of the Year Award, Chuba Akpom has not only etched his name in the football history, but also taken his career to another level.

