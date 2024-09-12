China bans 43 individuals in major football corruption crackdown

China has imposed lifetime bans on 43 individuals for their involvement in football-related corruption, including online gambling, match-fixing, and bribery.

A two-year investigation revealed the extent of these illegal activities, implicating 120 matches in domestic leagues, 128 criminal suspects, and 41 clubs. Among those banned were 38 players and five club officials.

The crackdown comes as part of China’s broader efforts to establish itself as a football superpower. However, the national team continues to struggle, having qualified for the World Cup only once and currently sitting at 87th in FIFA’s rankings. The ban on 43 individuals represents a significant step in China’s battle against corruption in football, sending a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

In recent weeks, several high-ranking officials have been expelled, but this latest wave of lifetime bans marks a new level of intensity in China’s anti-corruption campaign. The findings were made public at a press conference attended by Chinese Football Association (CFA) president Song Kai.

While it remains unclear if all the implicated matches occurred within China, some notable names among those banned include three former Chinese internationals—Jin Jingdao, Guo Tianyu, and Gu Chao—and South Korean player Son Jun-ho, who played for Shandong Taishan FC. The CFA stated that Son’s actions “seriously violated sports ethics and sportsmanship, causing a significant negative impact on society.” Son, who was detained in China for ten months, was released in March and has since returned to South Korea.

In addition to the 43 lifetime bans, Song Kai announced that 17 other individuals have received five-year bans, including foreign players who were lured to China by high-paying contracts.

The revelations come just ahead of a World Cup qualifier in Dalian, where China will face Saudi Arabia. This follows a devastating 7-0 defeat to Japan in the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Despite President Xi Jinping’s ambitions to turn China into a football powerhouse, there is little evidence of progress toward that goal. With an expanded 48-team format for the upcoming World Cup, China still faces significant challenges in advancing past the continental qualifying stage.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.