Chilean footballer Vidal under investigation for sexual assault

Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal, a Chilean footballer, is currently under investigation for sexual assault, along with several of his Colo Colo teammates. The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed against the players.

The alleged incident took place in a Santiago nightclub early Monday morning, where the Colo Colo players were celebrating a birthday. While Vidal was brought in for questioning and an identity check, no arrests have been made so far.

This news comes just days after another Chilean football icon, Jorge Valdivia, was detained on rape charges. Valdivia, who was a key member of Chile’s “Golden Generation,” has denied the allegations, claiming the relationship was consensual.

The recent accusations against Vidal and Valdivia have sent shockwaves through the Chilean football community, highlighting serious issues within the sport.

