Chelsea loses ground in title chase, draws Everton 1-1

Chelsea was held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Stamford on a Thursday night midweek match.

After taking the lead in the 69th minutes by a well composed strike from Mount in the one sided game, Chelsea threw away the opportunity to close the gap with Manchester City in a space of 6minutes.

The close range tapping from Brantwaite in the 73rd minute gave Everton the much needed equalizer and sank Chelsea 4points below the top.

Chelsea with 37 points in 17 games is trailing Manchester City with 41 points in the same number of games. The Thomas Tuchel side had themselves to blame for not riding on the wasteful Godson Park side.

Read also: Inside Nigeria’s football betting market where luck reigns

For the entire first 45 minutes of the game, Everton had only one weak shot on target, and 3 shots on target in the second half. Chelsea finished the match with 80 percent ball possession yet could find the net of their opponents once.

The Rafael Benitez side was totally vision- less in front of the goal for major part of the game. The lackluster approach of Everton players was so much that many thought Chelsea would out run them.

The blues’ struggling continues in their race to clinch the much prized EPL trophy with Manchester City comfortably leading the pack and Liverpool not relenting with their pursuit.

Goals from Jota at the 20th minute, Salah 24th and Alexander-Anold at 86 minutes respectively sealed the victory for the Anfield giants at home. Klopp and his boys are not leaving any stone unturned in their quest to dethrone Man City at the top of the Premiership table.