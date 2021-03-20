Champions League Draw Recap: Bayern face PSG, Real Madrid renew rivalry with Liverpool

The draws for both the quarterfinals and the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League have been conducted in Nyon on Friday with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester City, FC Porto, Bayern Munich and PSG all discovering who they will face.

For the first time in 16 years, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage as two of the greatest footballers in the beautiful game have bowed out from Europe’s biggest competition at club level.

While FC Porto knocked out Ronaldo’s Juventus side in the 2nd leg, Kylian Mbappe-inspired Paris Saint Germain (PSG) thwarted Barcelona’s bid of pulling off another comeback by handing Messi a premature Champions League exit in the Round of 16 phase.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea completed a memorable double over LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid in the first knockout stage of the elite European competition while Borussia Dortmund outclassed Sevilla to enter the last eight stage of the tournament.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City hammered Borussia Monchengladbach to join Liverpool, Real Madrid, and holders Bayern Munich in the last eight of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The draw means Sergio Ramos will renew his rivalry with Liverpool when Real Madrid face Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ramos became public enemy number one on Merseyside for injuring Mohamed Salah’s shoulder in the 2018 Champions League final, which Los Blancos went on to win 3-1.

With both clubs struggling to retain their domestic crowns, the European Cup presents the best chance for them to salvage their season.

Now they will do battle in an intriguing last eight tie after the draw was made on Friday morning.

Liverpool must visit the Bernabeu in the first leg, where they lost 1-0 in a group game seven years ago.

Chelsea, winners in 2012, have been handed a favourable looking draw as they face Porto.

Thomas Tuchel’s men got past Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate in the last round and will be heavy favourites to overcome the 2004 champions, despite them beating Juventus in the last 16.

If both English clubs progress then they will meet in another instalment of their fierce Champions League rivalry.

Chelsea and Liverpool previously met in the last four in 2004/05, 2006/07 and 2007/08 and also in the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s quest for a maiden Champions League title will continue with a quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

City, who have never got past the semi-final of the premier European club competition, will face more German opposition after beating Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16.

They will come up against the hottest young player on the planet in Erling Haaland.

If City can get past Dortmund then they will meet either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint Germain in the semi-final.

The German side and PSG, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, are meeting in a repeat of last season’s final.

The quarter-finals will be played over the weeks of 6/7 April and 13/14 while the last four will be played on April 27/28 April and 4/5 May.

Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Champions League semi-final

Bayern Munich or PSG v Man City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool v Porto or Chelsea

The final is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Saturday, May 29.