Celtic thrash Ross County 5-0 to move five points clear

Relentless Celtic stormed to a five-point lead at the Scottish Premiership summit by dismantling Ross County in a devastating five-goal first half.

Brendan Rodgers made six changes to the side that started Wednesday’s Champions League draw with Club Brugge, which only underlined the manager’s squad depth as each player drafted in made a positive impact.

Liam Scales started the rout by powering in a near-post header from Luke McCowan’s corner before the centre-back set up the former Dundee midfielder to smash in a deflected effort on the spin.

Captain Callum McGregor slammed in a stunning 20-yard strike – his sixth league goal of the season – just a minute after Paulo Bernardo had netted a third from close range.

And a clinical first period was capped off by a thumping finish from Adam Idah as Celtic extended their unbeaten domestic run to 28 games, stretching back to March.

Despite the chastening defeat, County remain eighth as their away day woes continue.

Their only real opportunity came through Joshua Nisbet, who lashed a big chance to level over the bar before the visitors collapsed at Celtic Park.

McCowan was the standout of that group, the midfielder scoring and providing three assists, and the 26-year-old must be seriously knocking on the door of a Scotland call-up.

There is also nothing to suggest the ex-Dundee captain is not ready to start more regularly for the league leaders following a shrewd summer move from Dens Park.

Double figures would not have flattered Celtic, who have now scored at least two goals in each of their last 22 league games.

The County woodwork was hit three times after the break by a visiting defender, Greg Taylor and Idah, who was also denied twice by substitute goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

The only lingering negative on a positive day for the league leaders is the fact there were no academy prospects on the bench, especially given it was a match they could have received valuable game-time in.

