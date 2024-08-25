Cantona leads Showmax reinvents football streaming campaign

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona recently pulled off one of the boldest live television stunts in recent history Showmax’s reinvents football streaming campaign tagged, ‘Revolution stunt, changing the game for African fans’.

During a Matchday Live broadcast, Cantona staged an unexpected walkout, leaving viewers intrigued and buzzing with curiosity.

The real message behind the campaign is Showmax’s attempt to revolutionise Premier League viewing in Africa, offering all 380 matches of the 2024/2025 season live in HD.

According to the brand, the campaign is to help portray Showmax as the cutting edge of digital innovation in Africa.

The campaign’s highlight was Cantona’s return to the screen in what appeared to be a rogue broadcast. “The revolution will not be televised; the revolution will be live,” he declared.

Arinola Shobande, Head of Marketing, Showmax Nigeria, disclosed that the campaign set the stage for Showmax’s new streaming plans that cater specifically to mobile users across the continent.

“This positioning aligns perfectly with the brand’s ethos of delivering world-class entertainment to African audiences wherever they are.

“This campaign is a masterclass in leveraging a global icon to create buzz, drive engagement, and spark conversations. Showmax’s strategy seamlessly marries entertainment, digital innovation, and accessible pricing, making the Premier League available to a broader audience,” Shobande said.

According to Shobande, Showmax is democratising access to top-tier sports content, making it an attractive choice for both hardcore football enthusiasts and casual viewers. Shobande said further that the virality of the stunt is not an accident, and that by embedding the stunt into its programming content, the brand ensures maximum visibility and organic traffic.

“Showmax is setting a new standard in brand storytelling and marketing, making it a front-runner in the African streaming landscape.

“This campaign not only strengthens Showmax’s position as a leader in entertainment but also underscores its commitment to innovation, delivering a product that resonates with modern audiences and aligns with shifting consumer behaviour. It’s more than just football—it’s a revolution,” Shobande said.