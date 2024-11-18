CAF Women’s Champions League: AS FAR, Mazembe secure semi-finals spot

Hosts, AS FAR of Morocco and TP Mazembe have both secured their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024.

Both sides advanced to the knockout stages of the competition following their respective victories in the last round of Group A matches.

Former winners AS FAR, who started out slow and absorbed a lot of pressure showed maturity in a 2-0 victory over University of the Western Cape who saw their debut campaign come to an end.

A brace by the 19-year-old Doha El Madani saw the hosts secure their third win is as many matches to conclude the group stages at the summit of Group A and continue their title chase.

As expected, UWC came out strong in search of an early lead, but a disciplined AS FAR defense kept the South African side at bay.

The deadlock broke in favour of the hosts in the 35th minute after substitute Sanaa Mssoudy was fouled in the box by Simnikiwe Mhlakaza after a brilliant run.

The young El Madani stepped up to slot it home for the lead.

Coming back from the break, the two stars combined again with the troublesome Mssoudy threading a delightful through ball for the teenager who’s stinging effort was parried into goal by Thandeka Ngcobo just after the hour mark.

Priscille Kreto was the star of the show in Casablanca when TP Mazembe secured a commanding 4-0 win over Aigles De La Medina to advance to the semi-finals for the first time in the history of their participation.

After a goalless first half, the DR Congo side came out stronger in the second half to put four past the already out Senegalese side.

Larcho Marta found the opener just four minutes into the second half before Kreto’s brace in the 51st and 64th minute put the match beyond reach for the debutants.

The final nail in the coffin was hammered by Merveille Nanguji in the 71st minute to cap what was an exceptional performance by the DR Congo side that sees them through to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile Nigerian representative, Edo Queens earlier on Saturday defeated reigning champions and South African flagbearer Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to go top of Group B on superior goals difference.

Following the knockout stages, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) also announced that the remaining matches of the Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024 will be live-streamed on CAF TV, the official CAF YouTube channel, and CAFOnline.com.

