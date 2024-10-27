CAF mourns former Moroccan midfielder, Abdelaziz Barrada

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has conveyed its condolences to the family of late Moroccan international, Abdelaziz Barrada.

Patrice Motsepe, CAF President, conveyed the football body’s heartfelt condolences to the family of Abdelaziz Barrada, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation as well as the entire Moroccan football family

Barrada, 35 sadly passed away on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

He played for a number of clubs in Europe which include Paris Saint-Germaine, Getafe, Marseille amongst others.

He also represented Morocco at the 2012 London Olympics before playing for the Atlas Lions.

Share