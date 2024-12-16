CAF Confederation Cup: Egyptian derby between Zamalek, Al Masry headlines Match Day 03

The Egyptian derby between Zamalek and Al Masry will headline today’s TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup as the battle for a place in the knockout stages heats up on Match Day 3 across Africa.

The two Egyptian clubs are tied on four points in Group D will go head-to-head in Cairo with the reigning champions having a slight advantage with a better goal advantage.

Eight group matches are scheduled for Sunday, 15 December across Africa for the CAF Confederation Cup.

In Group A, Tanzanian giants Simba SC will be hoping to recover lost ground when they welcome a troubled CS Sfaxien in Dar Es Salaam, while CS Constantine will be looking at stretching their lead at the top of the group when they face Angola’s Bravos do Maquis in Luanda.

A titanic clash awaits Group B with the in-form RS Berkane playing host to Stade Malien on Sunday evening.

The Moroccans are enjoying a rich vein of form both domestically as well as on the continent. They will however have to dig deep against a spirited Stade Malien who are capable of causing an upset for the two-time champions.

Another closely contested encounter is expected in Group C when 2022/23 champions USM Alger welcome Asec Mimosas to Algeria.

Both sides are tied on four points and will be hoping to open the gap when they face each other in a duel for more points to go top of the group.

