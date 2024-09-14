CAF Champions League: Enugu Rangers secure 1-0 slim advantage against Esperanca of Angola

Enugu Rangers, Nigerian representative in this year’s TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, secured a slim 1-0 victory over Sagrada Esperanca of Angola courtesy of a late strike by Kazwem Ogunleye in the 78th minute.

The victory gives hope to the Nigerians ahead of what is expected to be an even tougher return leg in Angola next weekend.

The 2nd preliminary round action of the CAF Champions League got underway this weekend with two matches taking place to mark the start of another action-packed weekend of CAF Interclub football.

Two matches took place on Friday evening, with both hosts securing slim victories over their travelling opponents.

Up north, Monastir welcomed Algerian side, MC Alger to Tunisia in what was a closely contested encounter.

Despite starting off as the better side, the visitors unfortunately conceded an own goal by Ayoub Ghezala which was the only goal of the match ahead of next weekend’s return leg in Algeria.

CAF Champions League action continues this weekend with more action taking place across the continent, as the race towards a place in the group stages gains momentum.

The return leg fixtures of the 2nd preliminary stage will be played between 20 – 22 September.