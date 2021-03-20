CAF approves fans for Super Eagles AFCON qualifier with Lesotho

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have given approval for ten thousand fans to watch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Lesotho’s Crocodiles at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos on March 30, 2021.

CAF gave the nod in response to Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) request to allow football fans to watch the match in Lagos, but warned that it has to comply with the Covid-19 protocols.

“We are returning the Super Eagles to Lagos for the first time in 20 years and we felt it would not be fair to play in an empty stadium hence we applied to CAF to allow us admit fans into the Teslim Balogun stadium for our game against Lesotho later this month.”

“Fortunately for us, CAF obliged by allowing the admittance of 30 percent of the stadium’s total capacity to watch the game. So we expect about 10,000 fans to be at the stadium to cheer the Super Eagles to victory on March 30,” a source disclosed.

CAF however warned that it would not condone any breach of the Covid-19 protocols stressing that temperature check of the fans and social distancing must also be observed.

“We are putting everything in place to ensure that we meet the CAF requirements and Covid-19 protocols. All hands are on deck to ensure that we spread the fans round the stadium in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols.”