Blow for United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool as FIFA bans Brazilian players

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among Premier League clubs who could be deprived of Brazilian players in this weekend action after the clubs refused to release their players for international duty over strict coronavirus rules.

The Brazilian football association had asked world governing body FIFA to invoke regulations that bar players for five days after an international break if they are not released by their clubs.

Premier League clubs announced in August they would not release players for internationals in countries on Britain’s red list for travel restrictions aimed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Aston Villa and Tottenham relented to allow Argentina internationals Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero and GiovaninLo Celso to travel. Their presence led to the halting of a World Cup qualifier with Brazil in Sao Paulo in chaotic circumstances.

Brazilian health officials stormed onto the pitch after saying the four players should be placed into immediate quarantine for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

The Brazilian players were accused of failing to disclose that they had spent time in Britain, with arrivals from the country subject to strict quarantine measures.

Here are eight Brazilian players that will be absent from this weekend’s Premier League action, except for Richarlison, after the Brazilian FA acknowledged Everton’s cooperation in allowing him to play at the Olympics earlier this summer.

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City will be without their first choice goalkeeper and striker for their trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva will miss Chelsea’s match at home to Aston Villa on Saturday as a result of the FIFA ruling.

Fred

Manchester United will be without midfielder Fred for the visit of Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho

Liverpool’s trio of Brazil stars will all be absent from their trip to Leeds United on Sunday.

Backing clubs decision, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned.

“However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.