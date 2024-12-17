Blow for Barcelona as Yamal sidelined for four weeks

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is set to be out for three to four weeks after suffering a right ankle injury during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Leganes in La Liga.

“Tests carried out this morning revealed a grade 1 injury to a ligament in the ankle,” Barcelona announced in a statement on Monday.

The club confirmed that Yamal would miss Barcelona’s final game of the year against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. He is also expected to sit out the Copa del Rey last-32 clash against fourth-tier Barbastro on January 4 and the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah shortly after.

The 17-year-old sustained the injury in the first half against Leganes but continued playing until being substituted in the 75th minute.

Despite winning just one of their last six league matches, Barcelona remain top of La Liga, level on points with Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. Real Madrid trail by a single point and also hold a game in hand over Barcelona.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

