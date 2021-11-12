Bigi powers Abeokuta 10km Marathon

As the headline sponsor of the Abeokuta 10 km Marathon, the premium Bigi Table Water brand from Rite Foods is fully prepared to energize athletes who will participate in the long-distance race scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the ancient city.

The international event with the theme “Naija, race for Homeland” is specifically for Nigerians within the country and diaspora. It will start from Oba Alake’s palace and end at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, with five water points at the 2.5km, 5km, 7.5km, and the finishing line. Also included are two Refreshing points along the route.

The race, supported by the Ogun State Government and organized by Nilayo Sports Management Limited, will have the Bigi Table Water at every water point to rejuvenate the runners, as it is produced with global best practices, offering quality and freshness.

Commenting on its sponsorship, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the Bigi brand would refresh the marathoners and keep them fit for the 10 km race.

She stated that sponsoring a worthy initiative like the Abeokuta marathon, which promotes Nigerian talents, indicates that the world-class company cares about its consumers’ well-being and constantly adds value to life.

Adedugbe affirmed that the vast support also demonstrates the Bigi brands’ closeness to consumers as it did as the refreshing sponsor in 2019.

On the company’s commitment to the growth of sports in the state, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare, eulogized Rite Foods for its weight behind the sporting event, which is another golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to earn global recognition.

He expressed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s appreciation to Rite Foods for creating a platform of social value that would build talents, engage the youths and spur them to greatness.

In the same vein, the organizer, Mr. Bukola Olopade, a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, praised the effort of Rite Foods’ Bigi brand for its immense role in the success of the forthcoming event.

He said this year’s Marathon is unique because of Rite Foods’ involvement and that the ancient city of Abeokuta is now wearing a new look as the route for the race has been beautified.

Prizes to be won at the event include $2,000 for the overall winner, while the first runner-up and second runner-up will receive $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. In the Special category, the overall winner will receive N500,000, while the first runner-up and second runner-up will receive N300,000 and N100,000, respectively.