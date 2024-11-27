Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Golden Boy Award

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has been crowned the 2024 Golden Boy, becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious award for the best under-21 men’s player in the world.

At just 17 years old, Yamal continues Barcelona’s dominance in the award, following in the footsteps of previous winners Pedri (2021) and Gavi (2022). Yamal’s triumph marks a significant milestone in his young career, joining an elite group of past winners including Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi.

The award, established in 2003 by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, is voted on by top journalists across Europe. Yamal succeeds last year’s winner, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

Yamal’s rise has been meteoric since making his first-team debut for Barcelona at just 15 years old in 2023. His standout performances this season have seen him net six goals and provide eight assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

The teenager also played a pivotal role in Spain’s success at Euro 2024, where his one goal and four assists helped secure the title. His impressive form earned him the Young Player of the Tournament accolade.

In October, Yamal made further history by winning the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, awarded to the best under-21 player in the world, making him the youngest-ever recipient of that honour.

Yamal’s remarkable year underscores his importance in Hansi Flick’s new-look Barcelona side, where he continues to be a key figure domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, the third edition of the Golden Girl award was won by Barcelona’s Vicky López, following Jule Brand and Linda Caicedo in previous years.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

