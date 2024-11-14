Barcelona winger Ansu Fati out for four weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati will be sidelined for four weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during a training session on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old suffered a muscle injury to the biceps femoris of his right thigh, and the club confirmed he will be unavailable for around a month.

“Ansu Fati has suffered a muscle injury (to his right hamstring) during training on Wednesday. He is expected to be out for around four weeks,” stated Barcelona, who currently lead La Liga table.

Fati will miss Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League clash against French side Brest on November 26, as well as several La Liga fixtures, including matches against Celta Vigo, Las Palmas, Mallorca, and Real Betis.

Fati’s career has been plagued by injury setbacks despite his early promise. He burst onto the scene in 2019 and took over Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 shirt in 2021.

However, after a serious knee injury in 2020, his progress has been hindered by recurring issues, including a calf injury during his loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, which kept him out for 14 games.

This season, Fati has made seven appearances for Barcelona, starting just one match. Despite these setbacks, he has remained a beacon of optimism for fans.

Barcelona, currently six points clear at the top of La Liga, will next face Celta Vigo on November 23, and will have to navigate the next few weeks without Fati.

