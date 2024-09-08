Bagnaia claims pole finish at San Marino Grand Prix with new lap record

…As Marquez crashes

Francesco Bagnaia secured pole position for Ducati at the San Marino Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a new lap record at the Misano circuit during qualifying.

The reigning world champion clocked a time of one minute and 30.304 seconds, making him the fastest on the track.

Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing had a tougher session, suffering a crash that pushed him further down the starting grid.

Marquez’ pole hopes go up in smoke with late 2 crash. The #93 lost the front through Turn 15, and will now Start P9 on the grid for both the Tissot Sprint and race behind his brother Alex Marquez and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini.

Bagnaia’s impressive performance was part of a Ducati front-row lockout, with fellow Italian riders Franco Morbidelli of Pramac Racing and Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing joining him in second and third, respectively.

All three riders are products of Valentino Rossi’s academy, marking a proud moment for the legendary rider’s training program.

Bagnaia expressed his pride in their collective achievement, particularly as Misano is a track where they often train.

Despite still recovering from a crash at the Aragon Grand Prix, Bagnaia said his physical condition is not 100% but doesn’t hinder him while riding.

His teammate Jorge Martin, the current championship leader, placed fourth, while rookie Pedro Acosta on a KTM set the fastest time among non-Ducati riders, securing a spot in the second row.