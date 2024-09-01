Aston Villa edge Leicester 2-1 at King Power stadium

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa edged Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Villa survived a second-half Leicester fightback as the away side held on for a narrow victory.

The visitors dominated the opening and took a deserved lead shortly before the half-hour mark when Amadou Onana finished off a well-rehearsed free-kick routine involving Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey.

Leicester improved after the break, but Villa doubled their advantage against the run of play when Jhon Duran – who had only just come on for Ollie Watkins – sent a looping header over Mads Hermansen for his second goal of the season.

Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte then thumped home his first Leicester goal to give the Foxes hope, but Steve Cooper’s side failed to complete the turnaround.

Villa have now won their opening two away matches in a Premier League season on four occasions, having also done so in 2009-10, 2014-15 and 2020-21.

Leicester, meanwhile, are still searching for their first top-flight win of the new campaign.