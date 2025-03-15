Arsenal vs Chelsea: Predictions and head-to-head stats

Arsenal and Chelsea face off in a high-stakes London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with both teams eyeing crucial Premier League points.

The Gunners sit 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool, but with the Reds engaged in Carabao Cup final action, Mikel Arteta’s side has a chance to cut the deficit to 12 points.

Though Arsenal’s title hopes appear slim, they will be eager to regain momentum in the league following their recent Champions League success.

Arteta’s men secured a place in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition after a dominant 9-3 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven. Their emphatic 7-1 victory in the first leg allowed Arteta to rotate his squad for the second leg, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are battling for Champions League qualification. Enzo Maresca’s side currently sits fourth in the table and could move within three points of Arsenal with a win. The Blues head into the derby on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Leicester City.

Arsenal will look to bounce back in the Premier League after their shock 1-0 home defeat to West Ham, their first home loss this season. They have not suffered consecutive home defeats in the league since April 2022.

Both teams have struggled in attack recently, with Arsenal’s frontline failing to impress in recent matches. However, Declan Rice’s stunning long-range strike in their last outing against Manchester United helped Arteta’s men salvage a point at Old Trafford.

With Liverpool firmly in control at the top of the table, Arsenal’s title challenge looks to be slipping away. Arteta, visibly frustrated after the United draw, has been reluctant to discuss the title race, but his side will need to return to winning ways to keep any slim hopes alive.

Sunday’s clash presents an opportunity for both clubs to make a statement as they push towards their respective goals.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Head-to-Head Stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W4 D2).

The Gunners have won six of their last nine league encounters with Chelsea (D2 L1).

Chelsea have lost their last two away league games against Arsenal.

In the earlier meeting this season at Stamford Bridge, the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions

According to Opta’s supercomputer projections, Arsenal hold a 52.2% probability of winning the London derby.

Chelsea, aiming to bolster their own Champions League qualification hopes, are given a 23.6% chance of victory. A draw is considered slightly more likely, with the supercomputer predicting a 24.3% probability.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

