Arsenal dent Chelsea's Champions League hopes with 1-0 victory

Chelsea’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot for next season took a hit after a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

Mikel Merino scored the only goal of a lacklustre contest, helping Arsenal solidify their second-place position and close the gap to 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The absence of Cole Palmer due to illness proved costly for Chelsea, as they struggled to create clear-cut chances and failed to mount a serious challenge. Despite remaining in fourth place, the Blues now have five teams—ranging from Manchester City in fifth to Aston Villa in ninth—within four points of them.

Arsenal, struggling for goals following Kai Havertz’s season-ending injury, relied on midfielder Merino in a makeshift striker role. The Spanish international made the difference in the 20th minute, heading in Martin Ødegaard’s corner at the back post.

Chelsea’s best opportunity came from a mishap by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who fumbled Marc Cucurella’s shot, only for the ball to roll wide. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez produced a brilliant save to deny Merino a second goal in the second half.

The match fizzled out with little attacking threat from either side, leaving Chelsea fans frustrated with Enzo Maresca’s tactical approach. With Liverpool absent from league action due to their Carabao Cup final commitments, Arsenal took full advantage to strengthen their position in the top two.

