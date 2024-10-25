Arsenal, Chivas Regal partner to boost football experience in Nigeria

Arsenal flag

English Premier League side Arsenal has entered a multi-year partnership with Chivas Regal to enhance the football experience for fans in Nigeria, celebrating a shared commitment to ambition, community, and cultural progress.

This collaboration will see Chivas Regal support both Arsenal’s men’s and women’s teams while providing fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, global live experiences, and unique opportunities to connect with players and club legends.

A key highlight of the partnership is the introduction of a Chivas Regal bar within Emirates Stadium, where fans can enjoy a curated selection of classic and exclusive Chivas Highball serves, enriching their matchday experience.

To kick off the celebration, Chivas Regal will host a series of Arsenal match watch parties in Nigeria, blending the excitement of football with a premium whisky experience. These events will feature interactive games and social media contests, giving fans a chance to win exclusive prizes and engage with Arsenal’s rich heritage.

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, emphasised the partnership’s broader impact, stating,

“Our partnership with Arsenal goes beyond whisky and football; it’s about unlocking a new layer of football culture for fans in Nigeria, as well as in the UK and across the globe—extending the experience of the beautiful game we all love far beyond the pitch. This partnership will stay true to our history in culture and community and reinforce our commitment to bringing elevated luxury experiences to fans in Nigeria.”

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal, added, “We are proud to welcome Chivas Regal to our family of partners. As a brand deeply rooted in culture and community, they share our forward-looking values and ambition. Together, we’ll bring our global supporters closer to the club and enhance their experiences in exciting new ways.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

