All set for the 2021 NPFL/LaLiga U15 Coaching Seminar

The 2021 NPFL/LaLiga U15 Coaching Seminar is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 23rd and Thursday 25th February 2020.

LaLiga’s Head of Football Projects, Juan Florit, and Coaching instructor, Carlos Casal, will facilitate this year’s seminar.

Speaking on the Seminar, Chairman of the League Management Company, LMC, Malam Shehu Dikko said capacity development is a continuous process, and the LMC is committed to ensuring that coaches who are saddled with the responsibility of developing future players are properly trained.

“We are very particular about the quality of youngsters our Clubs are producing, hence the need for their coaches to be properly trained, which are achieving through our partnership with LaLiga. Some of the Coaches who attended past editions of this seminar are now National team coaches, while three of the players from the current U17 team, including the captain, are from our U15 program. We believe this program will continue to improve the quality of coaches at grassroot level which will translate into development of better players for our clubs, and by extension, the country”.

Also Speaking, LaLiga Global Network delegate to Nigeria, Desmond reiterated LaLiga’s commitment to the development of football in Nigeria. “The U15 project is the most important project for us in Nigeria, this is the fifth edition and we have trained over 400 youth coaches and over 900 kids have played in the main tournament. We will continue to play our part to aid the development of football in Nigeria through our partnership with the LMC and our other strategic partners”.

The Coaching seminar which serves was a precursor to the main U15 Promises tournament has seen over 400 youth coaches trained since its inception in 2017, with this year’s edition being virtual due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.