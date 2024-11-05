AFN to pay Favour Ofili N8m compensation for Paris Olympics omission

Favour-Ofili

An investigative committee established by former Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has recommended that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) pay N8 million as compensation to sprinter Favour Ofili for her omission from the women’s 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This recommendation follows the committee’s investigation into her exclusion, despite Ofili qualifying at the Nigerian trials.

Ofili, a top Nigerian athlete, voiced frustration over her omission from the 100m race, an event in which she was expected to contend for a medal. The decision sparked significant criticism toward the AFN, particularly as Ofili earned her spot by winning the national 100m title at the Olympic trials in Benin but was only entered for the 200m event, despite qualifying for both distances.

The committee, led by Dr. Mumini Alao, identified lapses within the AFN, particularly highlighting Secretary-General Rita Mosindi’s failure to communicate Ofili’s event status reliably and on time. The report stated that conclusive evidence showed Mosindi’s negligence in handling Ofili’s registration, and it recommended disciplinary action against her. The committee also suggested sanctions for AFN’s Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, for not addressing the registration issue appropriately.

In its 54-page report, the committee urged the AFN to adopt improved transparency and governance practices, stressing the need to address internal communication deficiencies.

“Conclusive evidence revealed, however, that the Secretary General of the AFN, Mrs. Rita Mosindi, was NEGLIGENT in her duty of communicating to the Ministry of Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympic Committee information about Favour Ofili’s event status in a reliable and timely manner. Mrs. Mosindi should be PENALIZED by the appropriate authority,” the report stated.

Furthermore, the committee advised that the AFN compensate Ofili with N8 million (approximately $5,000) for the “disappointment and distress” she experienced due to her omission from the women’s 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The report also recommended disciplinary action within the NOC, advising that staff members Mr. Samuel Fadele and Mr. Emmanuel Nweri receive official warnings for using unofficial social media channels for critical communications. The committee urged that future official communications adhere strictly to physical documents and emails as standard practice.

The report further recommends a written code of governance between the NOC and the Ministry of Sports Development, as well as the development of specific codes of conduct for athletes and increased investment in grassroots sports development.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

